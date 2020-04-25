Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Brokerages predict that Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.69. Great Western Bancorp posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $120.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GWB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.17.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, Director Thomas Edward Henning purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $51,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.84. 423,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,728. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Great Western Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $36.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

