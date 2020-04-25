Zacks: Analysts Expect Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) will report $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Penumbra reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.64 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 8.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (down previously from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.29.

In other Penumbra news, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total transaction of $476,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $166,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 579,762 shares in the company, valued at $107,319,743.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,911 shares of company stock worth $8,019,414. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

PEN stock traded up $3.02 on Monday, reaching $190.02. 156,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,355. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.44 and a 200-day moving average of $165.02. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $194.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 140.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

