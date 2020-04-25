Zacks: Analysts Expect Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.55 Million

Equities analysts expect that Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) will post $132.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.00 million and the highest is $137.09 million. Penumbra posted sales of $128.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year sales of $578.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $577.00 million to $579.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $736.84 million, with estimates ranging from $721.20 million to $752.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.64 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 8.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (down from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Penumbra from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.29.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total value of $1,376,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.30, for a total value of $1,853,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,911 shares of company stock valued at $8,019,414 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.02. 156,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,355. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.76 and a beta of 0.69. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $121.80 and a fifty-two week high of $194.93.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

