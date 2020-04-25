Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Post $1.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55. NXP Semiconductors posted earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $6.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $8.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share.

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $126.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,373 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $225,701,000 after buying an additional 83,664 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,582,000. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,276,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $576,116,000 after acquiring an additional 256,202 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI traded up $6.35 on Wednesday, hitting $94.43. 3,871,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058,176. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.93. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $139.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

