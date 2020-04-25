Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to Post $1.00 EPS

Brokerages expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.05. Lincoln Electric reported earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $736.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.90 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LECO. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

NASDAQ:LECO traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.03. The stock had a trading volume of 443,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,724. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

