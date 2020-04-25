Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $440,000.00

Equities analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) will announce sales of $440,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $680,000.00. Nabriva Therapeutics reported sales of $1.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 74.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year sales of $10.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 million to $25.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $29.21 million, with estimates ranging from $10.47 million to $70.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 179.92% and a negative net margin of 872.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,131,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 551.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 282,164 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBRV remained flat at $$0.52 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,241. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $483.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

