Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu(R) System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company also operates through subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Motus GI from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MOTS stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 305,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,161. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. Motus GI has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 21,575.70% and a negative return on equity of 146.37%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motus GI will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Motus GI stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 152,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Motus GI at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

