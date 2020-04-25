Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaiser Aluminum is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, general engineering, and custom automotive and industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service. Kaiser Aluminum is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kaiser Aluminum currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.33.

KALU traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $71.72. 73,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.91 and its 200 day moving average is $97.50. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $54.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.89 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

