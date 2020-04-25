Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $139.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Kansas City Southern have outperformed its industry in a year’s time, primarily owing to improved efficiencies. Increased efficiency on the adoption of the precision scheduled railroading model aided the bottom line in 2019 and the first quarter of 2020 was no different. The company's outperformance was backed by strength in the Chemicals and Petroleum segment. Also, courtesy of to its cost-control efforts, operating ratio improved to 59.7% from 66.2% a year ago. However, due to the uncertainty emanating from the coronavirus pandemic, the company withdrew its previously announced 2020 projections for revenues, volumes, operating ratio and earnings per share. As it has significant exposure to Mexico, rapid spread of the coronavirus cases in the country is a concern and might cause a reduction in the Mexican crew size.”

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kansas City Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $173.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kansas City Southern from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.25.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.41. 1,285,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,338. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $178.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.77.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 20.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,786,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,928 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $159,629,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 545.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 953,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,970,000 after acquiring an additional 805,327 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $86,867,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 651,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,718,000 after acquiring an additional 329,660 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kansas City Southern (KSU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.