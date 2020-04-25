Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance company. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, professional liability, excess casualty, energy, general casualty, life sciences, allied health, product liability, healthcare, commercial property, management liability, inland marine, environmental, public entity and commercial insurance. The Company also writes homeowners insurance in the personal lines market. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is based in Richmond, Virginia. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.25.

NASDAQ KNSL traded down $2.14 on Wednesday, hitting $103.76. 178,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,211. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.53. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $70.41 and a 52-week high of $132.68.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.02 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,773,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,285,000 after buying an additional 181,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,075,000 after acquiring an additional 302,805 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,461,000 after acquiring an additional 59,413 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 415,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,279,000 after acquiring an additional 274,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,339,000 after acquiring an additional 217,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

