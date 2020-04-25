Zacks Investment Research Lowers Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision motion control products and solutions. Moog Inc high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, industrial machinery, wind energy, marine applications, and medical equipment. Moog Inc world-class product lines in servo and proportional valves, servo motors and drives, servo actuators, motion systems, controllers and software, and slip rings for data and power transmission provide the highest performance for hydraulic, electric, and hybrid systems. Moog Inc motion control technology enhances performance in a variety of markets and applications, from commercial aircraft cockpits, to power-generation turbines, to Formula One racing, to medical infusion systems. Moog Inc supports talented people, allowing them to approach their work with energy, enthusiasm, and the promise of success. “

Get Moog alerts:

MOG.A has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Moog in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Moog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Shares of MOG.A stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.25. The company had a trading volume of 286,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.94. Moog has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.82.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $765.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.72 million. Moog had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moog will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moog (MOG.A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.