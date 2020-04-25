Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) to Buy

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $11.14. 66,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,699. The stock has a market cap of $198.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.37. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $26.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.26). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 263.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 337.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

