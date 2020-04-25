Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) to Buy

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Universal Truckload is a primarily non-asset based provider of transportation services to shippers throughout the United States and in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. Their over-the-road trucking services include both flatbed and dry van operations and they provide rail-truck and steamship-truck intermodal support services. They also offer truck brokerage services, which allow them to supplement their capacity and provide their customers with transportation of freight not handled by their owner-operators. “

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Universal Logistics from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Logistics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of ULH traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 33,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,834. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.92. Universal Logistics has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $359.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $375.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.20 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 2.49%. Analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Universal Logistics by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Universal Logistics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Universal Logistics by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Logistics by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Logistics (ULH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.