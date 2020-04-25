ZClassic 1-Day Volume Tops $36,366.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $36,366.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00596347 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00124748 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00081681 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 55.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002145 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

