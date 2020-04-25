ZCore (ZCR) Price Hits $0.0563 on Exchanges

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. ZCore has a market cap of $355,955.79 and approximately $16,653.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0563 or 0.00000744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $18.94, $24.43 and $24.68. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded up 36.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCR is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,324,581 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $10.39, $33.94, $13.77, $5.60, $24.43, $18.94, $51.55, $32.15, $50.98, $7.50 and $24.68. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

