Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

ZEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush cut Zendesk from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on Zendesk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Zendesk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Zendesk from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.52.

NYSE:ZEN traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,005. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.00. Zendesk has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $94.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -47.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $229.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $41,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,300 shares in the company, valued at $779,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $83,377.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,311,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,609 shares of company stock worth $10,585,693. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $4,443,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

