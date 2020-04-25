Zippie Market Cap Reaches $355,290.40 (ZIPT)

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last week, Zippie has traded up 49.9% against the US dollar. One Zippie token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, YoBit and Bancor Network. Zippie has a total market cap of $355,290.40 and approximately $131.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.85 or 0.02584160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00214604 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00060505 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00050662 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Zippie

Zippie launched on March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zippie’s official website is zippie.org . The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zippie Token Trading

Zippie can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bancor Network, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zippie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zippie using one of the exchanges listed above.

