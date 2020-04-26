$0.09 EPS Expected for WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.12. WideOpenWest reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.14 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. WideOpenWest’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WOW. ValuEngine raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of WOW traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.47. 209,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.50. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.07.

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder purchased 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $99,893.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,619,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,325.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOW. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth about $3,377,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 479,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 74,341 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 999.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

