$0.16 EPS Expected for Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Churchill Downs reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 74.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $3.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The company had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.63 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHDN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.27. 191,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,433. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $167.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.59 per share, with a total value of $139,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $104,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $283,284. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $525,957. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nitorum Capital L.P. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,042,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,060,000 after buying an additional 32,019 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 544.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 580,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,607,000 after buying an additional 490,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,036,000 after buying an additional 16,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,391,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

