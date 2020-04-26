$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Greenbrier Companies posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Greenbrier Companies.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $623.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBX. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

GBX traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,606. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $36.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $536.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $32,565.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at $989,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $40,630.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,257.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

