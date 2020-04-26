$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Luxfer posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.25 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 0.70%.

LXFR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Luxfer in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on Luxfer from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE LXFR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.84. 49,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.38. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 529.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 499.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

