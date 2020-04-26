-$0.35 EPS Expected for Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.23). Zillow Group posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,650%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.99 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 158.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

ZG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $110,098,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,846,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 314.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 375,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after acquiring an additional 284,627 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,611,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,194,000 after buying an additional 114,053 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $2.33 on Friday, hitting $40.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.81. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

