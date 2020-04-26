$0.88 EPS Expected for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Valmont Industries reported earnings of $2.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $8.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $8.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.66 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 5.83%. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on VMI shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Valmont Industries from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Valmont Industries from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

VMI traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.18. 127,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,973. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $154.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

