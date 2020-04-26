0xBitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $744,002.90 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $744,002.90 and $909,070.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00052789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $343.43 or 0.04511593 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00064477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013201 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00009886 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003242 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0XBTC is a token. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.