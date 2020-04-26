$1.02 EPS Expected for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) to announce $1.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX posted earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GATX will report full-year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $5.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. GATX had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

GATX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded GATX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on GATX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on GATX from $88.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

In related news, VP Amita Shetty sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $390,171.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,867 shares in the company, valued at $223,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GATX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in GATX in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in GATX by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 25,746 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GATX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in GATX by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,773,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,956,000 after acquiring an additional 129,735 shares during the last quarter.

GATX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.07. 225,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,614. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.68. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

