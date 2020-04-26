$1.14 EPS Expected for Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.18. Armstrong World Industries reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $5.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 76.46%. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AWI shares. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

AWI stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.65. 533,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,531. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $111.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

