$1.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) to post sales of $1.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11 billion. Lithia Motors reported sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year sales of $11.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.46 billion to $11.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.68 billion to $13.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Benchmark cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Lithia Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.75.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $30,383.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 426.7% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD traded up $6.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,823. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.22. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $165.26. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

