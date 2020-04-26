$143.09 Million in Sales Expected for Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) will post $143.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $143.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.17 million. Shake Shack posted sales of $132.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year sales of $540.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $455.60 million to $714.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $703.51 million, with estimates ranging from $580.50 million to $819.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.05 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $71.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.44.

NYSE SHAK traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,902,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,638. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 79.63 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.26. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $105.84.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

