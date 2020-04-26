$190.66 Million in Sales Expected for HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) This Quarter

Analysts expect HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) to post sales of $190.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $186.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $193.03 million. HubSpot reported sales of $151.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year sales of $820.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $804.24 million to $842.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $994.68 million, with estimates ranging from $945.66 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $186.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on HubSpot from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $207.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on HubSpot from $211.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.10.

HUBS stock traded up $5.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.35. The stock had a trading volume of 490,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,257. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.45 and a beta of 1.53. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $90.83 and a twelve month high of $207.98.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total transaction of $1,189,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,447,754.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $75,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,338 shares of company stock worth $3,036,763 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $2,378,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in HubSpot by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 59,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

