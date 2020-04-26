$2.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will post $2.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.35 billion. Constellation Brands reported sales of $2.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year sales of $7.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $8.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $8.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.91.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total transaction of $7,136,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $1,696,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,701 shares of company stock worth $11,148,182 over the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Constellation Brands by 306.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in Constellation Brands by 816.3% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock traded up $5.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,107. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $214.48. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -882.34, a PEG ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.70 and a 200 day moving average of $179.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

