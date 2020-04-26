$27.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) will report sales of $27.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $27.97 billion. Home Depot reported sales of $26.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year sales of $111.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.61 billion to $114.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $115.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $109.54 billion to $119.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $9.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,025,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,243. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $247.36.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

