$28.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) to post sales of $28.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.38 billion. Anthem reported sales of $24.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year sales of $116.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.35 billion to $118.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $125.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $122.17 billion to $128.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS.

ANTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.00.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,675,210,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Anthem by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,049,000 after acquiring an additional 181,091 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,452,000 after acquiring an additional 64,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,028,000 after acquiring an additional 322,073 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $2.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,388. The stock has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.83. Anthem has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $312.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

