360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of 360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $12.40 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QFIN. ValuEngine cut 360 Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut 360 Finance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.47.

NASDAQ QFIN traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.91. 1,670,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,465. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71. 360 Finance has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $22.34. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.35.

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 360 Finance had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $344.86 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 360 Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 360 Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 360 Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 360 Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of 360 Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

360 Finance Company Profile

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

