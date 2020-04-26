$37.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will post sales of $37.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.14 billion. Costco Wholesale reported sales of $34.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year sales of $163.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $160.20 billion to $165.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $173.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $163.50 billion to $178.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cleveland Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.55. 2,010,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.00. The company has a market capitalization of $134.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $233.05 and a 12-month high of $325.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.