$460.13 Million in Sales Expected for BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) to announce $460.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $436.25 million to $484.00 million. BWX Technologies reported sales of $416.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BWX Technologies.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 77.57% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $501.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

BWXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

NYSE BWXT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.71. The stock had a trading volume of 521,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,898. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.78. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $70.57.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,118,325.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $167,250 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $654,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $998,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BWX Technologies (BWXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.