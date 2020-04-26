$63.96 Billion in Sales Expected for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) to report $63.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.63 billion and the lowest is $63.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group reported sales of $60.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year sales of $259.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $255.76 billion to $264.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $279.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $269.83 billion to $290.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.68.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $5.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $291.29. 3,243,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,874,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.16.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,219 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 47,510 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 87.6% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

