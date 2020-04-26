$8.01 Million in Sales Expected for Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) to post $8.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.51 million and the lowest is $5.50 million. Seres Therapeutics posted sales of $7.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year sales of $39.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.70 million to $52.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $27.94 million, with estimates ranging from $18.70 million to $37.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,273,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,543,000 after acquiring an additional 611,260 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,273,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,543,000 after buying an additional 611,260 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,273,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,095,000 after buying an additional 198,875 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,115,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 130,049 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,093. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $7.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.