$959.32 Million in Sales Expected for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) This Quarter

Analysts expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to report $959.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $861.26 million and the highest is $1.14 billion. International Game Technology posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year sales of $3.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $4.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IGT. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. 41.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGT stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,113. International Game Technology has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $16.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.70%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

