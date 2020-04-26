AceD (ACED) Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 32% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One AceD coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last week, AceD has traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar. AceD has a market capitalization of $40,546.74 and $99.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003296 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000756 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001029 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 11,532,688 coins and its circulating supply is 11,509,088 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

