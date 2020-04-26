Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Receives $5.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.08.

ADRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Aduro BioTech from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen cut shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Aduro BioTech alerts:

Aduro BioTech stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,501. Aduro BioTech has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $4.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 477.30% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aduro BioTech will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADRO. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 23,778 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 32,191 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 46,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro BioTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro BioTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.