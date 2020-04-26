aelf (ELF) Market Cap Hits $37.29 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last week, aelf has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. aelf has a market cap of $37.29 million and $21.20 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.0685 or 0.00000896 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Kyber Network, Koinex and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.55 or 0.02559093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00213910 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00061071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00049168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000185 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for aelf is aelf.io

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Koinex, Bibox, Binance, AirSwap, Bithumb, CoinTiger, BigONE, Tokenomy, OKEx, DDEX, ABCC, GOPAX, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Hotbit, Kucoin, Huobi, Allbit, Kyber Network and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

