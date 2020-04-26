Aeon Market Cap Hits $7.87 Million (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00006511 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex and TradeOgre. Aeon has a total market cap of $7.87 million and $34,349.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00798683 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00001069 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

