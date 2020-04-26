Aeternity Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Aeternity token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CoinBene, IDAX and ZB.COM. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $33.17 million and $7.62 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00001084 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 354,207,878 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,386,934 tokens. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Radar Relay, HADAX, FCoin, CoinBene, Gate.io, Tokenomy, DragonEX, BigONE, IDAX, OKEx, OTCBTC, Zebpay, LATOKEN, OOOBTC, Bithumb, Binance, ZB.COM, Koinex, Liqui, Mercatox, Crex24, Kyber Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

