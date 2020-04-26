Aion (AION) Hits Market Capitalization of $33.87 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 27.2% higher against the dollar. Aion has a market cap of $33.87 million and $3.32 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0825 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Kucoin, Bancor Network and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.07 or 0.02559683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00214106 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00061124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00049219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 410,411,905 tokens. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is aion.network

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Bilaxy, Binance, IDEX, Kucoin, Liqui, BitForex, LATOKEN, DragonEX, RightBTC and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

