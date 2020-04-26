Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of APD opened at $216.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. Air Products & Chemicals has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $257.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.87.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.17.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

