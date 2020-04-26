Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives $57.64 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.58.

Several research firms recently commented on ALK. Buckingham Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALK traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,054,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,512. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average is $57.78. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

