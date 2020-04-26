Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Receives $47.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANCUF shares. Raymond James raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities raised Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANCUF traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,053. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.58. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $34.62.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.