Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ALLY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

NYSE:ALLY remained flat at $$14.30 during trading hours on Thursday. 6,416,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,178,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ally Financial has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $35.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.66.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,021. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2,653.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

