Ambrosus (AMB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.20 Million

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 26th. Over the last week, Ambrosus has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $97,512.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambrosus token can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and Gatecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.24 or 0.02565381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00214161 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00061296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00048590 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Ambrosus Token Profile

Ambrosus was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,564,469 tokens. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gatecoin, Mercatox, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, IDEX, Coinrail and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

