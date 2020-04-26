Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Receives $26.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Ameresco from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on Ameresco from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $9.50) on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ameresco from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Ameresco alerts:

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $17,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,783,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,146,421.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 534,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 311,500 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Ameresco by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,399,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,496,000 after buying an additional 86,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ameresco by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 60,973 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $825.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.72. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $306.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Ameresco will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.